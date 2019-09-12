Dundee basketball club gets support after being slam-dunked by council fees hike

A Dundee basketball club has been given national support after being slam dunked by a huge hike in council hall hire fees.

The city’s Madsons Basketball Club is counting the cost of a whopping 150% rise in the cost of hiring Menzieshill Community Centre and warned it could wreck the club – and destroy moves to boost healthy living for kids.

Basketballscotland has now waded into the row, with officials stressing that clubs could close throughout Dundee if fees soar.

The national body’s chief operating officer, Kevin Pringle, has written to Dundee City Council asking the authority for a rethink.

He said: “It is clear there is going to be an impact.

“In this community in Menzieshill, 29.6% of children are living in poverty.

“It is clear from the correspondence we have received that there is a strong concern regarding the impact the implementation will have on Menzieshill people – especially those who are income-deprived.

“The fees will be going up from £13.50 to £34. Sports clubs in Dundee face the prospect of having to significantly reduce their services or close.”

Robin Paterson, chairman of Madsons BC, said: “I’ve been involved with the club as player, coach and now chairman for 44 years and this is a shock. The fees are going up by 150% so it is a huge hike and we cannot pass that on to the players’ parents.”

A spokesman for Leisure and Culture Dundee said: “We’ve now agreed, together with the council, proposals that ensure existing user groups at Menzieshill CC are given assistance in transition to the new centre and that issues of affordability are addressed.”