Dundee-based venison supplier says new supermarket deals should be worth £1m

A Dundee-based venison supplier has secured new deals that should realise £1 million in sales with two supermarket giants.

Highland Game, founded in 1997 by Danish entrepreneur Christian Nissen, has secured deals with Tesco and Morrisons.

The Tesco deal will see the partnership expand to include the company’s core products, venison steaks, and venison grillsteaks which are on sale now. On October 7, the venison supplier will also launch its new individual short-crust wild Scottish venison pies.

Morrisons has increased its order for the branded wild venison products as well as the own-label The Best Loin of Scottish Wild Venison.

Mr Nissen said: “We’ve had a very clear vision from the start; to make quality venison products easily accessible for the whole nation.

“These new deals with Tesco and Morrisons mean that for the first time, Highland Game venison will be available in almost every UK postcode, from Shetland right down to Lands’ End.

“This wouldn’t have been possible without the support and collaboration of all the partners in our supply chain, from landowners and public bodies right through to logistics and our customers.”

The company has also switched to using recyclable silver trays for all their products.