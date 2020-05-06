Dundee-based tech firm Snappy Shopper secures ‘significant’ retail deal amid coronavirus pandemic

Dundee-based firm Snappy Shopper has secured a deal with Spar wholesaler AF Blakemore.

The online ordering app and home delivery platform will now be offered in up to 250 sites across Blakemore Retail’s company-owned stores, following a successful trial in the Wrexham area.

Initially launched and trialled in Dundee, Snappy Shopper is now available to convenience stores across the UK mainland.

The average basket spend is £21.52, which has increased to £32.49 during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mark Steven, chief executive of Snappy Shopper, said: “This is our most significant development to date and a clear sign that home delivery in the convenience retail arena is growing.

“AF Blakemore is one of the biggest wholesale and retail businesses in the UK and we’re delighted to be partnering with them.

“On the back of our recent announcement on rapid store and sales growth, this deal further cements our position as the leading home delivery platform for the convenience sector in the UK.”

Mr Steven added: “No other platform has the functionality that our platform offers – this functionality drives incremental new sales for our top stores in excess of £10,000 per week, with our top-performing store achieving £39,800 in a single week from home delivery during the Covid-19 crisis.

“Our model, designed and built specifically for the convenience store market, is based entirely on working with retailers to drive incremental new sales into their businesses which, in turn, assist retailers in supporting the needs of their communities – it’s very much a gamechanger for this important retail sector.”

AF Blakemore’s retail managing director, Matt Teague, commented: “We are very pleased to partner with Snappy Shopper.

“As a convenience store operator we have an important role to play in local communities, particularly in the current climate ensuring that vulnerable customers who are unable to visit shops at this time still get their groceries.

“Our partnership with Snappy Shopper means that we can continue to build on the home delivery ordering channels we have available and give customers another easy way to receive daily essentials direct to their door, without waiting weeks for an online delivery.

“The Snappy Shopper app trial has performed well, and feedback has been positive.”

Mr Steven said: “The solution allows shoppers to order via the mobile app and the website, and have products delivered to their door in 30-60 minutes although current increased demand during Covid-19 means that orders may be delivered outside this timeframe.

“The app automatically highlights participating stores in the shopper’s local area and allows them to order and pay via card or cash.

“The platform also provides the retailer with customer insights that can be used to drive sales while built-in functionality allows stores to target customers with special offers via push notifications.”