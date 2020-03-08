Dundee-based social enterprise helps charities save money on mobile phone bills

A communication social enterprise is helping charities save thousands on their mobile phone bills.

Dundee-based GoodCall aims to provide the lowest cost mobile communications solutions to charities and social enterprises in the form of better handsets, lower line rental contracts and expert, trusted advice.

In the past six months the group has already put tens of thousands of pounds back into the third sector.

The analysis service is 100% free, driven by a desire to protect charities from rising costs and red tape which are reducing the amount they could be donating to their beneficiaries.

GoodCall began in September 2019 and now employs two staff, with the long-term aim of training and employing customer service advisers from disadvantaged backgrounds, from within the charities and partners it supports.

The growing team is based at Dundee’s award-winning Water’s Edge development near City Quay.

Chairman Colin Loveday said: “No sector deserves truth and transparency as much as the charitable sector, so we are absolutely delighted to have made such a positive impact in our first six months of trading.

“Helping charities obtain mobile phones and contracts at low cost allows them to focus on the matter in hand, helping their beneficiaries, and we look forward to continuing to help other groups in the months and years ahead, creating an even bigger impact on the sector as we grow.”

GoodCall has attracted a number of clients ranging from a young persons’ mental health charity looking to improve communication with its beneficiaries, to a charity supporting vulnerable people excluded from family, home, work and community.

Director Caroline McKenna added: “It’s a ‘win-win’ – because we remove the friction from what is generally a sales-driven process, working on behalf of charities to analysis their current and future needs and source the best deals, empowering them to save money and time and generate better returns for the very people they’re trying to help.”

For more information on GoodCall email elaine@goodcall.org.uk, telephone 07500 900 700 or visit goodcall.org.uk.