Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 6th 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Dundee-based Pryme Group says merger will lead to larger contract wins

By Rob McLaren
August 6, 2021, 6:00 am
A Pryme Group facility.
A Pryme Group facility.

Dundee-headquartered engineering group Pryme said it will be able to take on larger projects after a merger.

Pryme Group said the merger with Caley Ocean Systems and IMES International – both owned by Seanamic Group – will boost its offering to the energy, defence and other industrial markets.

Pryme Group chief executive Kerrie Murray will lead the new integrated business.

It will have 260 staff across offices in Aberdeen, Ellon, Glasgow, Morecambe, Newcastle, Plymouth, Portsmouth, Renfrew, Rosyth and Sheffield.

‘Support larger and complex projects’

The chief executive said: “The combined business will have a greater regional footprint with broader resources and capabilities.

“This will enable Pryme Group to support larger and more complex projects than ever before.

“This will create a strong, resilient business, well positioned to support customers across a range of sectors.

Pryme Group chief executive Kerrie Murray says the merger will create a strong and resilient business.

“By bringing these successful businesses together, we have the opportunity to grow the group, invest in our people, strengthen the range of products, services and solutions for our customers, and extend our offering in new areas such as the energy transition.

“Renewable energy capacity in the UK is expected to more than double by 2030 and we have the capabilities and experience within the group to support this important move to clean energy sources.”

Who are the companies in the merger with Pryme Group?

Simmons Private Equity is the major shareholder for all companies. It feels the merger will create a “market leading” manufacturing and testing company with critical mass to support multiple sectors.

Pryme Group operates GA Engineering and GA Sliding Head in Dundee, which has seen £1 million invested in the past four years. It also owns SengS Engineering Solutions in Ellon.

GA Engineering Sliding Head in Dundee.

Caley Ocean Systems has 50 years of experience of designing, manufacturing and testing offshore handling systems. It can work on launch and recovery systems, pipe deployment, davits and deep-water lowering.

In addition, it has developed tooling and foundation gripper for the offshore wind sector.

IMES International has a facility at Bridge of Don, Aberdeen.