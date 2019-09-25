VIDEO: Dundee-based plumbing firm van overturns in rush hour crash on A90

Shocking images show a minivan overturned on the A90 this morning after an accident near the Horn Restaurant.

The incident has caused restrictions on the southbound St Madoes to Inchture stretch of the road, with the carriageway down to one lane around 8am.

Police said today no one was seriously injured in the accident, with three individuals in the van, which had the logo of Dundee-based plumbing and heating contractor Pitkerro on the sides.

Traffic Scotland said at the time of the accident all lanes southbound were restricted for up to 30 minutes.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “A white van over turned on the A90 near The Horn and there were three occupants on board.

“An ambulance attended, but the occupants’ injuries are not thought to be serious and they were all checked at the scene.

“There was signficant disruption to traffic during the incident.”

