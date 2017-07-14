A Dundee-based MSP has questioned the controversial rollout of Eurobins across the city.

Conservative MSP Bill Bowman, who represents the North-East, believes problems felt by residents regarding overflowing bins have now gone beyond what could be deemed “teething problems”.

It comes after Kevin Cordell, the council’s neighbourhood services convener, said that the local authority had been inundated with queries from confused householders and was working hard to iron out problems.

Mr Bowman said: “It seems that we have a new council administration in Dundee but the same old story.

“Bin collections are one of the key services that a local authority provides to citizens, and taxpayers will rightly feel very frustrated that the council cannot get that right.

“There will always be difficulties with the implementation of a new system, but with rubbish overflowing into city streets, this seems to be more than just teething problems.”

The MSP believes Dundee City Council could also do more to communicate the message of when collections are to happen.

He added: “I would question both the planning of the rollout and the communication of the new process to the public.

“It is vital that people understand what is happening but the council also has to ensure that it sticks rigidly to its timetable for distribution of new bins and to regular collections.”