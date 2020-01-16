Dundee-based fashion designer Hayley Scanlan to compete in Netflix’s Next in Fashion competition

Dundee-based designer Hayley Scanlan is to compete in Netflix’s first ever fashion-focused competition.

Next in Fashion launches on January 29 and will be hosted by model Alexa Chung and Queer Eye star Tan France.

Hayley, who has been named Young Scottish designer of the year twice, will go up against some of the best designers in the world for a chance to become the next big name in fashion, a $250,000 prize and the chance to retail their designs with Net-a-Porter.

The show, which will run for 10 episodes, will see 18 designers face a series of challenges to prove they are worthy of the title.

In a post on her Facebook page Hayley, who runs a shop on Perth Road, said: “Well, here we go…

“I’m SO excited and (unbelievably nervous) to finally be able to reveal that I am one of the 18 internationally selected Designers competing in Netflix FIRST EVER fashion design competition series Next in Fashion.

“Next in Fashion will premiere on Netflix WORLDWIDE January 29th with the coolest and most lovely hosts Alexa Chung and Tan France ….and us!”

A post on the University of Dundee’s Twitter page said: “Congratulations to alumna Hayley Scanlan who is set to appear in @NetflixUK’s new series Next In Fashion hosted by @alexa_chung and @tanfrance.”