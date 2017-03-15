A Facebook-based challenge has been developed as an effective and low-cost way of motivating people with cystic fibrosis in Dundee to take more exercise.

Alison Smith, a physiotherapy team leader at Ninewells Hospital, said staff had struggled to motivate patients in the past.

Ms Smith said: “Exercise is the thing I am most passionate about. It helps with bone health, improves airway clearance, can help with sleep and it improves mood.”

With patients’ life expectancy rising, exercise is a valuable way of preventing illnesses associated with old age.

It also offers an inexpensive alternative to prescription drugs.

Describing a 30-day challenge which staff set up in 2014, Ms Smith said they joined 10 patients in trying to meet daily targets of squats, sit-ups and press-ups.

Participants, who were encouraged to exercise at rising levels of intensity, could join a closed Facebook group. Here, they could chat, follow each others’ progress and offer mutual support.

After good outcomes were reported, the project was expanded to involve more patients facing new sets of challenges several times a year.

Ms Smith said: “We can’t go round all the patients all the time to exercise with them, so this is a new tool and we’ve got more patients exercising, which was the aim.

“The peer support is one of the best things from it. They get to know each other a bit better and will say, ‘Oh, I see so-and-so posted something — isn’t it great they’re doing really well?’.”

Cystic fibrosis is an inherited condition in which the lungs and digestive system can become clogged with thick, sticky mucus.

It can cause problems with breathing and digestion from a young age. Over many years, the lungs become increasingly damaged and may eventually stop working properly.