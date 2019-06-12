Dundee-based dementia choir going from ‘strength to strength’ as it prepares to host upcoming concert

A dementia choir is going from “strength to strength” as it hosts its latest big concert.

Total Recall Memories Choir, which gives those with dementia, their families and carers a place to join fellow singers, has been performing for six years.

The group has around 40 members who gather on a regular basis and meet weekly to sing, chat and socialise.

Their latest concert takes place at The Space on June 15 and the group’s musical director Billy Muir says preparations have been on the go for some time.

He said: “We have been rehearsing for the concert since January. It’s going really well and I tend to throw new music at them all the time.

“Despite having a diagnosis they learn it really quickly. Music is the universal language.”

Billy, 26, who plays keyboard, and volunteer Donald Laird, who plays the guitar, provide the musical assistance for the choir at both their concerts and rehearsals.

Chairwoman Denise Main, 61, said: “We are fortunate to have Billy as our musical director.

“The choir is great and it is going from strength to strength. It’s very much a choir for people with a diagnosis of dementia but we do encourage carers and family members to come along.

“We are trying to recruit new members. The music is a great way of bringing everybody together.”

Denise believes when members start to sing you can see a change in their whole demeanour.

She added: “They start to enjoy what they are hearing.

“It’s really a sense of family here, we all know what each other is going through because we’ve been there. The music is very important.

“It’s recall music from the singers’ past as well as learning new songs.”

Stan Kelly, 85, has been coming to the choir since it began in 2013 and has had his diagnosis for several years.

He loves meeting new people and has been a singer since he was just 14.

Stan said: “I used to be a semi-professional singer.

“I look forward to meeting different people. There are always new members coming along.

“I’m looking forward to the concert. It’s always been good.”

Husband and wife, Bob and Dorothy Taylor, have been going to the choir right from the start, after Bob, 87, was diagnosed with dementia in 2012.

The couple – who got married in 1982 – met at Boots on Reform Street, where they both worked.

Dorothy, 89, said: “We like the fellowship. We are not singers but we like music and it’s good here. We play an awful lot of CDs at home but Friday wouldn’t seem like Friday if we didn’t come to the choir.”

Tickets are available through ticketsource.co.uk and cost £10, with the show kicking off at 7pm.

All proceeds will go to Playlist for Life, a charity founded by broadcaster Sally Magnusson after the death of her mother, who had dementia.

Anyone interested in joining the choir can get in touch with the group’s Facebook page.