News Dundee-based charity to deliver vital equipment to fight Covid-19 crisis in Africa By Adele Merson July 17, 2021, 12:01 am Malawi is one of three countries in Africa which will receive 100 oxygen concentrators to treat patients with Covid-19. The Scottish Government has awarded a grant of more than £270,000 to supply 300 oxygen concentrators to treat Covid-19 patients in Africa. The funding will allow Kids Operating Room, a global health charity with a base in Dundee, to distribute 100 items of vital equipment each to Malawi, Rwanda and Zambia. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that a third wave of coronavirus cases in Africa could get worse as new and faster spreading variants drive infections.