Dundee-based charity to deliver vital equipment to fight Covid-19 crisis in Africa

The Scottish Government has awarded a grant of more than £270,000 to supply 300 oxygen concentrators to treat Covid-19 patients in Africa.

The funding will allow Kids Operating Room, a global health charity with a base in Dundee, to distribute 100 items of vital equipment each to Malawi, Rwanda and Zambia.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that a third wave of coronavirus cases in Africa could get worse as new and faster spreading variants drive infections.