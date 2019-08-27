Dundee-based charity launches project to help reduce risk of overdoses among drug users

A charity has launched a new service to help reduce the risk of overdoses among drug users.

Positive Steps, based at the Technology Park, has launched the Positive Living project, which aims to help prevent accidental deaths.

The charity already helps people with a range of issues, including mental illness and substance abuse, to live independently.

Ahead of National Overdose Awareness Day, on August 30, the organisation attended the Overgate Centre to raise awareness of the new service.

The project has been funded by the Scottish Government in response to the drugs death crisis the city is in the grip off.

Paige Ringsell, a development officer with the charity, said: “The service, called Positive Living, currently employs one harm reduction nurse to work with individuals who are not receiving treatment for their drug use.

“The harm reduction nurse provides harm reduction education, supports individuals who are at high risk of experiencing an opioid overdose to obtain a supply of take-home naloxone, and supports individuals to access treatment services and other sources of support.

“Overall, our hope is that this service can reduce individuals’ risk of overdose and help them into recovery.”

The launch comes just a week after the Drug Commission published its report into the city’s drugs death crisis.

The initiative has been backed by the emergency services and other drug support charities and services.

Paige added: “The project is still in its infancy but nurse Tracy Garty has been working hard with individuals who would benefit from the service during outreach work. Individuals and their families have benefited from receiving harm reduction advice, and some have already been supported to access treatment services and other support.

“Positive Steps feel that this type of project is vitally important in Dundee.

“It was recognised in the recent Drug Commission report that assertive outreach should be a fundamental component in long-term service redesign.”

The Positive Living service can be accessed by contacting Tracy Garty on 07973 818032 or traceygarty@positivesteps.org.uk

Additionally, Tracy attends the drop-in at The Steeple, on the Nethergate, on Thursday afternoons.