Dundee-based brewing company teams up with Lidl to launch Pina Colada flavoured beer

A Dundee-based brewing company has teamed up with Lidl to launch a new Pina Colada flavoured beer.

71 Brewing has created the pineapple and tropical flavoured tipple, Large Hadron Colada, for stores across the country.

Priced at £1.79, the listing comes following the success of 71 Brewing beers in Lidl’s Isle of Ale Festival in Scotland in 2018.

Alongside the Pina Colada pale ale, Lidl will also stock a Luminous Lights New England style IPA from 71 Brewing.

Paul McQuade, head of buying in Scotland, said “Scotland has a hugely diverse craft beer offering and we are especially proud to be supporting 71 Brewing with their first retail listing.

“At Lidl, we strive to provide customers with a quality range of locally-made beers. As Dundee’s only brewery, 71 is known for creating beers inspired by progressive new world flavours and we’re confident that our customers will enjoy these exclusive new beers that offer something different from the norm.”