Dundee-based band have had unbelievable success to date – despite never playing a gig

A Dundee-based band is hitting the right note with fans across the world, despite never playing a live show due to Covid-19.

Club Beirut’s reputation has been growing after releasing two singles online in recent months, with another one on the way.

Singer Craig McInnes from Leuchars said the indie-pop quartet had done “pretty well” despite only forming at the start of the year, without a single gig to their name.

Craig, alongside Dundee’s own Ryan Livingstone, fellow Fifer Fraser Laing, and Jordan Linton from Edinburgh have been using DM Studios to hone their craft.

Now with more than 100,000 streams on Spotify and an appearance on Japanese TV to boot the group is eagerly awaiting the release of their new track on October 9.

The 29-year-old added: “It is quite funny we haven’t even been able to play a live gig together yet. We were booked in for a few festivals this year and they’ve sadly all been cancelled.

“We released our first track, Something New, in February and then released The One That Hurts in May.

“Those two tracks have had over 100,000 plays and we’ve got a new manager in Los Angeles, and are working with a new record label called Project Asteri Inc.

“The director of the label was previously a production manager for Lady Gaga, and he also worked with Jon Bon Jovi so it’s amazing to be signed up with someone who has worked with these artists.

“Unfortunately we haven’t had the opportunity to meet with them yet but the intention is to go out to LA and work with some producers there and work on a five-track EP.

“Obviously this has all been put on the backburner just now which we are all gutted about, we are constantly busy on Zoom calls and working back and forth on tracks.”

The group is also still savouring their newfound success overseas in Japan, as well as closer to home.

Craig added: “The interest from Japan was obviously a nice surprise. We were approached to come on a Japanese TV show to introduce ourselves and our music.

“They sent us over some questions to answer but we managed to see how the show appeared on Japanese TV.”

Meanwhile, Craig revealed he and his band were “saddened” to hear of the recent closure of Clarks bar and music venue on North Lindsay Street.

He added: “I’ve gigged there myself in the past and it was a great venue and like many musicians we are sad to hear it’s gone.”

Club Beirut’s new track “Stay” will be available to listen to in all popular streaming and downloading sites including Amazon Music.