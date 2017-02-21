Three Dundee barbers have proven they’re a cut above the rest in the hairdressing stakes.

Fraser Milligan, Jaimi Young and Vincent Quinn, of Hard Grind Barbers in Exchange Street, have reached the final 25 in the Scottish Barber of the Year final.

Fraser, 28, a former footballer who played one game for Dundee United in 2007, said the three barbers are delighted to get so far in the contest and are now calling on Dundonians to vote for them.

He said: “We’ve done well to reach this stage. It would be great if people could vote for us and perhaps one of us could win the entire event.”

He said the three had to submit three different haircuts to get to this stage.

The final will be held in Edinburgh on April 23. A spokesman for the event said: “We received scores of impressive entries and have finally whittled them down to just 25 of the nation’s very finest in barbering talent — who are now in need of your vote if they’re to make it through to the grand final at this year’s Scottish Barber.

This year’s winner will be presented with prizes including a new barber chair and £500 worth of products to use or stock their shop.