A barber from Dundee has set out on a 500-mile bike ride in a bid to raise £10,000 for charity

Colin Petrie, owner of Hard Grind, is currently wheeling his way to London as part of BarbersRide 2017, an event he set up to combine his love of barbering and motorcycles.

Along with dozens of barbers from across the UK, Colin and the Hard Grind team are aiming to raise thousands for Great Ormond Street Hospital and the men’s suicide prevention charity Lions Barber Collective.

A group of bikers set off last Saturday from Hard Grind’s Exchange Street store, which hosted the first of several barbering seminars to be held as part of the event. In total, 25 bikers are making their way across the country, having already stopped off for seminars in Sunderland and Nottingham.

Yesterday (Tuesday) saw the team arrive in King’s Lynn before hitting their final destination in London’s Shoreditch.

Speaking on his blog, Colin said said: “We’ve always been about giving back and doing what we can for others and both these amazing charities are very close to our heart.”

While donations can still be made, the barber has thanked everyone who has contributed and for spreading the word about his mammoth journey.

Vincent Quinn, head barber at Hard Grind’s Dundee shop, helped to arrange the event.

He said: “It’s been going great — we had a really good turnout for the launch event.

“Colin wanted to raise money for the charities because his wife used to work for Great Ormond Street and we’re tied in with the Lions Barber Collective.

“They offer haircuts and the chance for guys to talk about depression and anxiety while they have it done.

“A lot of people will tell their barber or a stranger things they might not tell their mates or their family.

“That’s the kind of thing we deal with a lot so it was really to try to raise awareness.”

Vincent said Colin and his fellow bikers had run into some poor weather on their journey.

But he said: “A lot of them are hardy and experienced bikers so it didn’t bother them.”

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/teams/barbersride.