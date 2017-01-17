A Dundee barber has made it to the shortlist of a nationwide competition to be crowned the best wet shaving barber in Great Britain.

Rafal Lewandowski, owner of RAF’s Barber on Albert Street, will face razor sharp competition from fellow craftsmen near and far in his quest to win the competition.

The 45-year-old is set to face-off against other top barbers in the Scottish regional final in March.

If he secures the top spot in the regional heat, Rafal will face the most crucial shave of his life at the national final, which will take place inside a boxing ring at Barber UK at the Birmingham NEC on May 21.

Rafal, who moved to Scotland from Poland 10 years ago, said: “Having worked as a barber for 30 years, I have experience with all types of hair.”