Dundee barber left fearing for his safety after thieves ransacked his shop

A Dundee barber has been left terrified after thieves ransacked his business and destroyed property worth thousands of pounds.

Ata Amin, owner of the Lochee Barber on Lochee High Street, says that he is “very worried” after thieves broke into his shop and stole merchandise.

CCTV footage from the area shows people breaking into the building in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Once inside, they stole or destroyed everything in sight – even the toilet.

Paintings and furniture were also slashed.

Ata said the malice shown in the destruction makes him think it was a personal attack but he does not know why.

‘You don’t destroy a toilet when it’s just a robbery’

“It’s not just a robbery – you don’t destroy the toilet when it’s just a robbery,” he said.

“Whoever has done this has done it out of personal hate or wanting to see my business fail.

“I think I’m a nice person, I’ve never done anything to deserve this.

“Why would someone do it?”

Ata described the extent of the damage, saying the thieves destroyed anything they couldn’t steal.

“It’s a big solid door with two locks but they got through it and smashed everything,” he said.

“Anything they could carry and take with them is gone and they destroyed anything valuable they couldn’t take out.

“They’ve destroyed our barber chairs with a knife, slashed them.

“They’ve also cut all the pictures we have as well, they’re like curtains now.

“It must have taken them at least 30 minutes to do this.”

The barber says that the attack has left him frightened for the safety of his family.

He said: “I’m very worried now because my family and I live in the same area and I just think about what could happen.

“If people were willing to do this to my business, what could they do to me? What would happen if they saw my wife on the street?

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Officers were called to reports of a break-in at a property on High Street, Lochee, around 5.50am on Wednesday September 15.

“Inquiries are continuing.”