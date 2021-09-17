Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 17th 2021 Show Links
News / Dundee

Dundee barber left fearing for his safety after thieves ransacked his shop

By Matteo Bell
September 17, 2021, 1:16 pm Updated: September 17, 2021, 1:19 pm
Ata Amin.
A Dundee barber has been left terrified after thieves ransacked his business and destroyed property worth thousands of pounds.

Ata Amin, owner of the Lochee Barber on Lochee High Street, says that he is “very worried” after thieves broke into his shop and stole merchandise.

CCTV footage from the area shows people breaking into the building in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Once inside, they stole or destroyed everything in sight – even the toilet.

Paintings and furniture were also slashed.

Ata said the malice shown in the destruction makes him think it was a personal attack but he does not know why.

‘You don’t destroy a toilet when it’s just a robbery’

“It’s not just a robbery – you don’t destroy the toilet when it’s just a robbery,” he said.

“Whoever has done this has done it out of personal hate or wanting to see my business fail.

“I think I’m a nice person, I’ve never done anything to deserve this.

“Why would someone do it?”

The thieves destroyed Ata’s toilet.

Ata described the extent of the damage, saying the thieves destroyed anything they couldn’t steal.

“It’s a big solid door with two locks but they got through it and smashed everything,” he said.

“Anything they could carry and take with them is gone and they destroyed anything valuable they couldn’t take out.

“They’ve destroyed our barber chairs with a knife, slashed them.

“They’ve also cut all the pictures we have as well, they’re like curtains now.

“It must have taken them at least 30 minutes to do this.”

Some of the vandalism inflicted on Ata Amin’s business.

The barber says that the attack has left him frightened for the safety of his family.

He said: “I’m very worried now because my family and I live in the same area and I just think about what could happen.

“If people were willing to do this to my business, what could they do to me? What would happen if they saw my wife on the street?

Ata is now concerned for his safety.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Officers were called to reports of a break-in at a property on High Street, Lochee, around 5.50am on Wednesday September 15.

“Inquiries are continuing.”

