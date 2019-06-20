Dundee barber goes above and beyond to give Marco, 3, a trim on the pavement

A Dundee barber proved to be a cut above after attending to a tricky customer al fresco.

Three-year-old Marco Anderson was struggling with the indoor environment and so had his locks cut on Fintry Road just outside Sommervilles Barber’s.

Business owner Lisa Sommerville praised her staff as well as the local community as a whole.

She said: “Staff from Butties came out and gave Marco a snack and other members of the public also stopped to give him treats and speak to him.

“Everyone locally played a part to ensure Marco’s haircut went well.”

Barber Adelle Chessor said it was one of the more “unusual places” she’d given a cut.

She added: “Marco wasn’t too happy in the shop so we followed him outside, where he sat down and we took it from there.

“I’ve been in this line of work for the past two years and it’s certainly one of the more unusual places to do a cut.

“People came past and gave him doughnuts and a magazine.

“It really just epitomises the community here.”

It is not the first time that Sommervilles has helped those who struggle with getting their hair cut.

Staff also held a fun autism/child-friendly day which included visits from a therapy pony.

Speaking after the event, Lisa said: “We are autistic-friendly. No matter their disability, people are always welcome and what better way to celebrate than running a child-friendly day?

“It was busier than I expected it would be – there was a queue down the street. Lots of autistic kids enjoyed the pony.

“We took the kids down in groups where they were able to groom the pony and pet it.

“We coloured all the kids’ hair with spray paint.

“We also had a sensory room in case the kids felt a little overwhelmed.”