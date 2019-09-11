Dundee barber awaiting sentence for vicious attack warned he could be jailed

A barber awaiting sentence for a vicious assault has been warned he could be sent to prison if he fails to comply with reports.

Callum Butler failed to turn up for a psychiatric assessment which was required before he can be sentenced for attacking James McKinsley in Cupar on May 19 last year.

Butler previously admitted repeatedly punching Mr McKinsley on the head and body, seizing him by the throat and restricting his breathing, knocking him to the ground and kicking him on the body.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Solicitor Morgan Day said the 24-year-old was summoned into his work at Exchange Street barber shop Hard Grind and opted to skip his appointment for fear of disciplinary proceedings.

But Sheriff Alastair Carmichael warned Butler, of Eden Street, of the consequences should he miss another appointment.

Deferring sentence for six weeks, he said: “I think you’ve got to understand you made a very bad choice.”