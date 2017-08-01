A Dundee bar owner has been revealed as the man who helped steer home the fundraising target for the restoration of the RRS Discovery.

A fundraising campaign, launched on a crowdfunding site, was set up last year.

The target was set at £40,000, with TV celebrity Lorraine Kelly helping to launch it as well as backing it right the way through.

Two private VIP events were held last week at Discovery Point in Dundee, where backers of the fundraiser were acknowledged for helping to pay for a nine-month cleaning and repair project to the ship’s rigging.

A total of 250 supporters came together over five weeks in the crowdfunding campaign, which gained the backing of everyone from schoolchildren to a newborn baby.

Despite a nailbiting last few days, the campaign hit its target early.

The donation, however, which pushed the campaign to its target came from Allan Friel-Myles, owner of Tickety Boo’s bar in Dundee.

Allan, who also owns Half a Tanner in Perth, the Scone Arms, and the 19th Hole hotel in Carnoustie, said: “I have a friend who works at RRS Discovery and I have family who used to work in the jute industry, so I was more than happy to support the cause.

“I was actually on holiday at the time and was a typical Scotsman abroad, reading news about stories back home when I saw the appeal was nearing its target. Whilst I was confident it could make it, I decided to help it burst its banks.”

Paul Jennings, executive director of Dundee Heritage Trust, which runs Discovery and Verdant Works, said: “Locals like Allan came together to help at a vital time for our historic ship’s preservation, meaning they and their families can continue to enjoy this treasure for many years to come.

“Our thanks go out to all of the 250 supporters and we’re grateful Allan sat down for that drink in New York.”

Andy Lothian, chairman of Dundee Heritage Trust, said: “On behalf of Dundee Heritage Trust, we again extend our thanks to the 250 supporters of our crowdfunding campaign. Restoration and preservation work such as this is vital for such a historic vessel, which in my view is one of our national treasures.

“The impressive amount of backing this campaign received clearly demonstrates that many others share my view.”

The rigging was dismantled late last year and sent down to Gloucester for repairs to be carried out by shipbuilding experts T. Nielsen & Company, who recently put Discovery’s masts and rigging back up in time for summer and the ship reopened to the public earlier this month.