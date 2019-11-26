Dundee bar manager who ‘bared buttocks’ has licence renewed

A bar manager has apologised and been allowed to continue selling alcohol after baring his backside in public and shouting at staff in a Dundee restaurant.

George Finlay, 34, said he was “embarrassed and red faced” by his behaviour on April 8 this year, which led to a conviction for behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Dundee City Licensing Board was told that Finlay had been seen to bare his buttocks as he crossed the road at Crichton Street as he and his wife walked towards the steps up to City Square.

He then attempted to enter the Italian Grill restaurant in the square but was refused service, after which he doled out abuse to staff before leaving.

Finlay, a personal licence holder in Dundee, had appeared before the Dundee city licensing board to discuss his conviction before councillors agreed to renew his permit to sell alcohol.

A police representative told the board that a serving police inspector had reported seeing Finlay “stand in the middle of the road with his underwear and trousers down, exposing his buttocks”.

She added: “His (Finlay’s) wife has attempted to pull up his trousers. Mr Finlay and his wife then made their way to the Italian Grill where Mr Finlay was refused service in his intoxicated state. He was abrasive and belligerent with officers.

“Given the circumstances the chief constable considers that the application (for renewal) be refused.”

Finlay had a not guilty plea to indecent exposure accepted in court, but he pleaded guilty to an amended charge of threatening and abusive behaviour.

His solicitor, Kris Gilmartin, said the exposure of his buttocks had not been malicious.

Mr Gilmartin said: “His behaviour at the Italian Grill was entirely regrettable and is something he regrets.

“He was with his wife and both had consumed probably too much alcohol. He has paid compensation to the people involved and apologised to them and the matter, as I understand it from their point of view, is closed.

“There were other allegations made by Police Scotland and they were found to be wanting in court when properly addressed.

“The CCTV had shown that Mr Finlay’s buttocks are exposed, but it is apparent that has really been an unfortunate situation when he has been walking across the road – his buttocks have been exposed for a very short period of time.

“It’s difficult for me to comprehend why it would be necessary to refuse such a licence.

“Mr Finlay has been a licence holder for some ten years and has never been before the committee before. He stands here with one blot on his character.”

The shame-faced bar manager told the licensing board: “This was out of character and I’m sitting here embarrassed and red-faced. I put it down to my drinking – I’m sorry and it won’t happen again as such.”

Licensing convener Stewart Hunter moved to grant Mr Finlay’s licence – but not before issuing the bar manager – who has previously worked at Ballumbie Castle Golf Club and the Market Bar – with a stern warning.

He said: “Obviously a lot of this is serious – but in your favour is that you run a good business and there have been no issues (in the past). I hope this is a one-off.

“I’m going to give you a little bit of a warning – this is a serious offence. Next time you’re in front of us there could be more serious issues.”

Mr Finlay responded: “Sorry, and thanks.”