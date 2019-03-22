Dundee bar hopes to extend opening hours to 2am to play live music

A local bar was set to face the music today over plans to put on live performances into the wee hours.

Forgan’s, the bistro on Brook Street in Broughty Ferry, hopes to open as late as 2am on Friday and Saturday nights.

At present, the restaurant opens until midnight – and frequently hosts a ceilidh band which plays up until closing time.

The plans have been in the works for some time – but have been held up because of an objection from local resident Pauline Marks.

Ms Marks, who lives beside the venue, claims efforts by proprietors the G1 Group to soundproof her home have been “wholly superficial”.

Glaziers supplied by G1 have visited her home in the last six months on a number of occasions to install thicker windows in a bid to deaden the noise from the venue.

A meeting of the city’s licensing board in October concluded Forgan’s could have its late licence when – and only when – she was satisfied with the remedial steps taken to reduce noise in her home.

But an email sent to the licensing board by Ms Marks suggests this is yet to be the case.

In the letter, she tells licensing officers the level of noise coming from the venue is “inconsistent”, sometimes loud and sometimes quiet.

However, she believes efforts to speak to the G1 Group on the matter are for naught, writing: “I’m so fed up with it all and nothing changes anyway.”

Ms Marks added: “I have lost faith with the company (G1). In my opinion they are wholly superficial and completely without substance or principles.

“I do hope the board persist with G1 Group to get them to act rather than just vocalise intentions which come to absolutely nothing.”

Forgan’s case was meant to be addressed at a meeting of the licensing board last month.

However, representatives for the restaurant did not show up, meaning the matter was deferred to the meeting due to take place today.

The G1 Group was contacted for comment.