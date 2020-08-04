Dundee bank to be deep-cleaned following Covid-19 fears, as politicians express concern

A local councillor expressed his concern after a Broughty Ferry bank closed its doors to customers after a suspected case of coronavirus in the store.

Signs were put up on the Clydesdale Bank branch in Gray Street today, saying the bank would “be open again as soon as we can”.

A crowd of people were seen outside the building today around 1pm, which operates under the joint Clydesdale Bank/Virgin Money brand since the companies merged last year.

The doors to the branch were shut earlier in the afternoon.

Councillor Craig Duncan who represents the Broughty Ferry area said: “I’m concerned for the well-being of the staff and the customers. I appreciate in these times businesses and individuals have to continue to take precaution.”

Scottish Conservative north-east MSP Bill Bowman added: “It’s obviously extremely concerning to have a suspected case of coronavirus within the Clydesdale branch.

“I urge anyone who has been in or around the bank and starts to experience symptoms to get tested as soon as possible.

“This is an alarming incident and the bank has done the correct thing and closed the branch.

“This case highlights all industries and not just the hospitality sector have to be mindful of the virus.”

A spokeswoman for Virgin Money UK said: “We take the safety of both customers and colleagues very seriously and have social distancing measures in place throughout our store network to keep everyone safe.

“The Broughty Ferry store was closed today while it received a deep clean.

“One of our colleagues had informed us that they were experiencing Covid-19 symptoms and that they would be getting tested. They have since tested negative.

“The store will open as usual tomorrow between 10am and 2pm.”

Anyone who needs further information should visit the bank’s website.