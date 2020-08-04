Tuesday, August 4th 2020 Show Links
Dundee bank closes its doors after suspected coronavirus in the branch

by Steven Rae
August 4, 2020, 1:09 pm Updated: August 4, 2020, 1:39 pm
A Broughty Ferry bank has closed its doors to customers after a suspected case of coronavirus in the store.

Signs were put up on the Clydesdale Bank branch in Gray Street today, saying the bank would “be open again as soon as we can”.

A crowd of people were seen outside the building today around 1pm, which operates under the joint Clydesdale Bank/Virgin Money brand since the companies merged last year.

The doors to the branch were shut earlier in the afternoon, it is understood.

The queue of people outside the bank today in Broughty Ferry.

Anyone who needs further information should visit the bank’s website.