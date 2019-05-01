Dundee bank closes after man allegedly swipes cash bag from counter

A Dundee city centre bank was forced to close this morning after a man allegedly made off with a money bag.

The Royal Bank of Scotland was closed at around 11am this morning after a man allegedly took the cash bag from the cashier’s desk before fleeing the scene into the High Street.

One customer said he had attempted to go into the branch to find he was only able to access the cash machines just within the main entrance, with the main cash desks closed.

The branch is now fully open again this afternoon following this morning’s incident.

It is understood the bag contained no cash when it was taken.

One customer said: “I have no idea what happened but there was two police cars at the scene. The main entrance to the branch was closed but you were directed towards the ATMs just inside the building.”

He added: “I could see all the staff were congregated inside the main building.”

A spokesman said: “Police Scotland can confirm that a 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a theft from a bank in Dundee High Street about 10:30am this morning.

“He is being kept in custody and is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court tomorrow.”

RBS has been approached for comment.