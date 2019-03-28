Dundee band The Rositas set for debut single launch after legal problems over name

Dundee band The Rositas are to release their first single on Friday.

And drummer Kieran Mitchell admitted it was a day they feared may never come following threats of a legal wrangle over their original name.

The group first launched under the title The Love Affair, but a former band member of the ’60s and ’70s headliners, Steve Ellis, fired over social media messages warning that they could face a clash over the use of the name.

He messaged band member Ray McKinnon, son of former Dundee United player and manager Ray senior, on Facebook, saying that another member of The Love Affair retained copyright of the name and had vowed to sue on previous occasions.

The city band staged a meeting and agreed to call themselves The Rositas – after their first ever song – and now they are releasing Movin’ Shakin’ online.

Kieran said: “Now we are ready to put out our first single and we’re all chuffed to bits, especially after the earlier problems.

“Our single Movin’ Shakin’ is released on the 29th of the month and will be available on all major platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music.

“A long time coming but we’ve finally got there! “

The band’s artist Glen Smith has produced the graphics cover work for their single.

Kieran added: “We work with Glen on our stage sets, designs, posters and just about anything you can think of.

“We are just like one big family and have known each other for years.

“We rehearse in my garage and now we reckon it is time we went on the road and played a few festivals.”

With their ever-growing popularity, the band could follow in the footsteps of Queen, Frank Sinatra and The Beatles by appearing at Dundee’s Caird Hall.

For more information, see: facebook.com/therositas/