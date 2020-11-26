A band have been snapped up by a record label after being heard by talent scouts on the airwaves.

Dundee band Midnight Alleys have been a regular fixture in the city’s pubs and clubs after forming in late 2017.

And after three years of paying their dues on stage, it was a performance on BBC Radio 6 that led to them being signed, when a record label owner heard them performing their song So It Goes.

It’s the culmination of a period of sustained airplay for local lads Neil Morrison, Ben Connelly, Fabio Whyte, Matthew Kermally and George Mackenzie, who now call Deadly Records home.

Despite their recent success, the quintet is balancing rock n’ roll with academic studies, with the group all attending Perth College and at various stages of their four-year degree in Popular Music.

Neil Morrison, 19, said the band met at the college after he had initially envisaged himself being a solo artist.

The vocalist and guitarist said: “Since lockdown we’ve signed a record deal with Deadly Records and signed a worldwide publishing deal with Free Construction Music.

“The label owner, Rob Fiddaman is involved with radio himself and he heard us on shows like Steve Lamacq on BBC Radio 6.

“We’ve had a lot of airplay in recent months for our singles and the record label got in touch with us after our last song, So It Goes.

“Given the current climate we were surprised to be approached obviously being in the midst of lockdown.

“We only announced the news last week that we were 100% signed up, and we’ve had a great reaction from friends and family.

“It was originally just a solo project for myself before the band came together at college so it’s come along way over the last few years to us now getting radio plays in LA and Australia.”

© Supplied by Midnight Alleys

With their first single, Sick Clown, released on Friday, the band is now setting its sights on an album next year and a return to live performance, in local venues like the Beat Generator, once restrictions are lifted.

Neil added: “We’ve still been able to get into Stage 2000 to rehearse over the course of this year when we’ve been permitted to do so.

“The single comes out this Friday and we are just looking ahead to what 2021 has in store.”

Sick Clown is available on all the usual music outlets from Friday.