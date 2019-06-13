Dundee band Echo Machine heading to Ukraine to play the Atlas Weekend festival

A Dundee band is taking its music to new fans and new countries this summer.

Echo Machine will head to Ukraine in July to play at the Atlas Weekend festival in Kiev.

They may have only formed in early 2018 but the bandmates have known each other through the local music scene for the past decade with Gary Moore, on vocals and dancing, Mike McFarlane, on guitar and keyboard, and Ben Doherty on bass guitar with the assistance of Lewis Bage on synth.

After only releasing three singles the funk-pop outfit have already sold out venues and gained a committed following.

Lead singer Gary said: “We’ve known each other in bands together, and separately, for about 10 years now. Like a lot of Dundee bands we are a kind of mash-up of other groups.

“It’s been great so far. The people who have heard the tracks Chameleon, Vibrations and St Elmo seem to enjoy them.

“One of the biggest challenges for new bands these days is getting heard, cutting through the wave of a million other acts.

“We’re about 15-20 years into the age of digital music and I still don’t think anyone has any kind of formula for success, no matter how much they might claim they do.

“But it’s glorious to be back out playing again. We’ve spent the last nine months hiding out, trying to get the songs right and the live show absolutely nailed, which was essential but not exactly a laugh a minute.

“The trip to Ukraine is going to be brilliant.

“We had a few trips east with our old band and the crowds are super receptive. It’s always a total riot. Meeting and interacting with other humans is one of the biggest joys of being in a band.”

If you have ever seen Echo Machine play live you will know their eclectic performances and Gary’s eccentric dance moves lead to one of the most unique performances in the current music scene, and it is something that is very important to the group.

Gary added: “The biggest influence on our live performance is probably boredom. I get very easily bored.

“We could stand on stage and try to recreate our recordings perfectly, making no mistakes or deviations, but where’s the fun in that? You can just listen to the track at home if that’s what you want.

“I’d much rather make every gig interesting and fun, inject a little chaos and theatre into proceedings, be interactive and exciting.

“By the time someone has bought a ticket and a couple of drinks at a gig they are about £20 out of pocket, I’d feel like a charlatan if I took their money then bored them to tears.”

For those of you who can’t make it to Kiev, the boys at Echo Machine will be gracing our stages again soon.

“We’ve not played in Dundee since last August, which is pretty crazy really.”

Gary added: “We’ll be rectifying that soon. There are Dundee gigs lined up in August and October. But neither are our own gigs, so we are under orders not to divulge any details yet, but they are both going to be super fun.

“We also have some new music.”

You can check out Echo Machine’s music on Spotify or catch their videos on Youtube.