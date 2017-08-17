Dundee band Be Charlotte chosen to represent Scotland at Solheim Cup handover

Dundee musician Charlotte Brimner AKA Be Charlotte is to jet off to the USA and perform in front of her largest audience to date.

The 20-year-old will play at the official handover ceremony at the Solheim Cup golf tournament – the female equivalent of the Ryder Cup – in the state of Iowa.

The performance will be broadcast across the globe into more than 350 million homes on NBC in America and Sky Sports back home.

Teeing off tomorrow, the tournament runs until Sunday after which the handover ceremony will take place with the 2019 Solheim Cup being held in Gleneagles.

Former Morgan Academy pupil Charlotte was selected to represent Scotland having been identified by industry experts as a future ‘one to watch’ and an ideal fit to represent young people in the country today.

Fresh from an appearance at Carnival Fifty Six, she and her band will shortly fly out to Des Moines for the event.

Charlotte said: “We are excited to be making the trip out to Iowa to represent Scotland.

“I am a huge supporter of women’s sport and to be able to help celebrate strong and successful female role models is a huge honour.

“As proud Scots we will be ready to put on a great performance for the US fans and we look forward to representing Scotland and even making some new fans of our own…”

Some of the top golfer’s in the women’s game will feature at the Europe v USA competition. Scotland’s own Catriona Matthew has been chosen as part of the 16-woman squad to try and win the trophy from the Americans.