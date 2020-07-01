Dundee band Carousel releasing fan-favourite tune complete with special lockdown video

Carousel are releasing a fan-favourite tune this week with a special isolation video complete with a special Dundonian guest.

From being the first band to open Scotland’s TRNSMT Festival to headlining the legendary King Tuts, Dundee Indie rock band Carousel are back with their latest release, Feeling.

The track highlights a different side to the four-piece’s usual rockier style, with Feeling exploring darker emotions through its lyrics and crashing piano that will have listeners hooked from the get-go.

Lead singer Bradley Kennedy said the song was always on the band’s radar to release.

He said: “This is a tune we should have always put out.

“Feeling was one of the first songs I wrote when the band first started writing.

“I recorded a demo just before we released our EP and we ended up putting it on the end of the record as a finishing touch.

“With everything happening with lockdown we couldn’t really get together and record so the time felt right to finally get it out.

“It’s one of those songs that I never really knew what it was about till I finished writing it.

“It’s like I’m still taking as much from it as the listeners do. “Everyone loves this song live but it’s completely different the way it’s been recorded.

“We always promised we would release it but never got round to it, so here it is.”

During lockdown Bradley and the rest of the band, made up of lead guitarist Ryan Thain, drummer Chris Wood and well known Dundee musician Ronnie Falconer on bass and backing vocals, decided to release a video entirely created while adhering to social distancing measures and lockdown conditions.

The video also features a special guest in the form of The Law vocalist Stuart Purvey.

© Supplied

Bradley added: “I do a lot of our videos myself anyway so it was a doddle to do it whilst we were still in lockdown.

“I even managed to drag Stuart Purvey, formerly of the Dundee band The Law, out of retirement to play older me in the video.”

While Carousel have managed to release new videos and music they, like most others in the music scene, have seen a number of gigs cancelled and are unsure on what the future looks like for them.

“We had a tour booked for October and obviously everything was cancelled so we’re sitting back like everyone else not knowing if there will be any venues left to play after this nightmare,” Bradley said.

“If everything goes to plan in the Carousel diary though then it’s fair to say all of our fans will definitely be in for a treat.”

Feeling will be released on all major streaming platforms including Spotify and Youtube on Friday and you can follow the band’s updates on their social media channels.