Dundee bakery takes home top prize for its biscuit in national competition

A bakery in Dundee has picked up a top prize in a national competition.

Nicoll’s Rosebank Bakery was given a regional gold award for their Melting Moment biscuit at the Scottish Baker of the Year 2019/2020 competition.

Stuart Deuchar, from the bakery, said: “We are delighted and we have our customers to thank as it was their votes that got us here. Taking home such a prestigious prize is a huge honour and we cannot wait to share the news with our staff and customers.”

We only went and won the gold! ♥️ Posted by Nicoll's Rosebank Bakery on Friday, 7 June 2019

More than 8,000 bakery customers across Scotland had their say as well as 50 industry professionals who spent a day blind judging. The winners were announced at the Crowne Plaza in Glasgow.

Head Judge, Robert Ross said: “This competition is hugely popular, with thousands of everyday bakery shoppers voting for their favourite products.

“We received more than 30,000 individual product votes for goods baked by the best bakers in Scotland. Nicoll’s Rosebank Bakery can be very proud to take home a prize in such a competitive field of brilliant products.”

The competition is now in its eighth year and recognises Scotland’s best pies, scones, loaves, cakes and biscuits, savoury items and morning rolls.

Nicoll’s Rosebank is based in Byron Street.