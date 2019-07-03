Dundee Bairns have great time at free family fun day in Lochee

The first of three family fun days in Lochee took place yesterday and was a hit with both children and parents alike.

The event was organised by Lochee Family Fun as a way to tackle school holiday poverty.

Every activity was free for attendees and a lunch was provided at no cost by Dundee Bairns.

DC Thomson supported the event with a visit by Dennis and Gnasher.

Beano illustrator James Glen also ran workshops to teach children how to create their own comic book characters.

Other activities offered included archery as well as crazy biking from the Angus Cycle Hub.

Event organiser Allison Artt said: “ It was a fantastic day, with everyone having a great time.

“We were able to organise the day at no cost to attendees with funding from Lochee Regeneration Forum.”

Lochee Family Fun has two more days of activities planned on July 16 and 30.

More information can be found on its Facebook page.