Dundee baby chokes, gags and has bout of sickness after eating mouldy Tesco yoghurt

A Dundee mum has expressed her shock after finding mould in her daughter’s yoghurt pack.

Leahann Foreman, 22, from Lochee, bought pouches of Ella’s Kitchen berry yoghurt for her six-month-old daughter, Pyper, from Tesco on South Road.

She took the pouches with her to St Andrews on Sunday as a snack for Pyper as they travelled to her aunt’s house but was disgusted to find out what was inside.

Leahann said: “Pyper started to screw her face up when she had some of the berry yoghurt. Then she had another bit and started to choke and gag.

“I thought it was maybe too sour. Something came out from her mouth and, when I took it away and looked at it, it looked like mould.

“I tried to empty the pouch into a bowl but it wouldn’t empty any more and started to block the tube where the yoghurt comes out.

“My uncle then cut the pouch open to find it was full of mould.”

Leahann’s discovery was made worse by the fact the yoghurt had an expiry date of June 6, making her throw out the remaining pouches she had bought.

She said her daughter had further bouts of sickness as the night wore on and was left angry by the find.

Now Leahann has warned other parents to be aware of potentially out-of-date products on shelves.

She said: “If another person takes it, they could end up seriously ill so they need to be aware.

“A few other parents have said it’s happened to them and have messaged me about it since.”

Leahann has taken her complaint to Tesco which says it will investigate once the product is brought into store.

An Ella’s Kitchen spokeswoman said: “We take all concerns raised by our consumers very seriously.

“We have urged the customer to get in touch with us directly so we can investigate this.

“We would like to reassure all customers that our food is made using the highest quality organic ingredients, and has stringent policies on product safety.”