Dundee awarded 3-0 victory as Ross County Covid crisis sees Premier Sports Cup clash called off

Dundee have been awarded a 3-0 victory over Ross County after the Highlanders informed the SPFL that they would be unable to field a team due to an ongoing Covid situation.

The sides were due to meet in Dingwall on Sunday.

It is the second successive fixture County have been unable to fulfil during a testing start to the campaign for new manager Malky Mackay and his squad.

Allied with their comprehensive win over Brora earlier this week, Dundee now sit atop Premier Sports Cup Group C with six points.

An SPFL spokesperson said: “Consistent with previous announcements in respect of similar issues in the group stage of this competition, any team unable or unwilling to field a team in a Premier Sports Cup Round 1 group stage tie, will forfeit the match on the basis of a 3-0 defeat.

“Accordingly, Dundee have been awarded a 3-0 win in the tie.

“We wish the affected players and staff at Ross County all the very best in their recovery and will continue to liaise with the club in the coming days, ahead of their next scheduled Premier Sports Cup match against Brora Rangers on Wednesday July 21.”

Shock call-off

Speaking earlier this week, Dee boss James McPake admitted he was planning for the tie to go ahead as planned.

He said: “They’ve obviously been hit by Covid but we don’t think that will affect them. We’ve had a similar situation and we just hope everyone there is healthy.

“It will be a tough game. It is Premiership opposition and it will be a new challenge for us because we don’t know too much about them.

“There’s not much to find on them due to not having played many games but don’t let that fool you.

“We will take them on as if they are fit and strong and ready.”