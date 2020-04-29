Dundee autism charity hopeful they come through coronavirus uncertainty even stronger

A charity which faced a funding crisis last year is confident it can come through the coronavirus pandemic stronger than before.

Spectrum, which offers support to around 45 families who have children with an autistic disorder, was close to shutting its doors last year after a £10,000 fundraiser failed to reach its desired target.

But this year started off on a more positive note, with chairwoman Kirsty Anderson hopeful the charity would be able to help more children over the course of 2020.

And despite the current Covid-19 imposed lockdown, Kirsty remains optimistic the charity can continue its work helping families throughout the city despite the obvious challenges.

“Staff have been furloughed at the moment to help with financial costs because we will probably struggle with funding over the next few months,” Kirsty explained.

“But we are still looking at different funding applications we can still do and we are also hopeful that parents can maybe still donate money.

“It’s not the same outlook for everyone but we are hopeful that there will still be help when we come through the other side.”

Staff shortages played a big part in the charity’s previous financial struggles and although the organisation is still taking things a month at a time, Spectrum looks to be back on track.

Kirsty said: “”We were still working on a month-to-month basis and the issue before was due to levels of staffing, meaning we couldn’t take on more kids.

“But we have had someone on placement from Dundee College and hopefully when we get back to full staffing again and continue to work with other organisations, we will come out the other side.

“We are in not too bad a place at the moment.”

© DC Thomson

Kirsty also urged similar organisations on the city to work together to help navigate the uncertain times ahead and keep each other going.

She added: “We have been keeping in touch with the council over the past few weeks and they have been very supportive, it really important that everyone works together and we can come out the other side.

“The staff are very positive at the moment and hopefully that will overcome negative aspects.