Dundee autism charity faces prospect of closure unless funds can be raised

An autism charity in Dundee is facing the prospect of closing its doors unless vital funds are found.

Spectrum Dundee on Claverhouse Road has had a difficult financial year and was also subjected to vandalism in January.

Now, after a recent AGM with parents, the charity has launched a crowdfunder to try and raise some much needed cash in a bid to keep itself afloat.

A target has been set for £10,000 by the chairwoman of the management committee to help pay running costs.

Manager of the charity, Lori Clark said: “It has been a real struggle month-to-month. If we don’t make it through the next couple of months we would have to close. People are happy to give toys, it is very very difficult to get running costs.

“The problem is if we don’t get funding it’s difficult to pay the staff. We don’t want to lose really really great, quality staff.

“We are needing a bit of support to get through the next two months.”

The charity helps between 40 and 45 families and has a waiting list for all of its services. It provides an after school club, a youth club and school holiday playschemes.

Funding would allow the charity to gain more staff and provide more spaces for children.

Lori added: “We don’t get any funding at all.”

“We could lose staff and then we can’t operate without staff. We could have to close. There is a real danger of closing if we don’t get the support. We have always been a small team, more funding would mean more staff. We have been struggling this last year to keep running.

“It has been a really difficult year for charities.

“The more people that know about this crowdfunder the better – every little helps. If everybody gave a few pounds, it mounts up and makes a difference.”

To support the charity and its crowdfunder you can visit the charity’s Facebook page where a link to the crowdfunding page can be found.

You can also go to www.crowdfunder.co.uk and search for Spectrum.