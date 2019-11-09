Dundee author talks to children at city primary school to inspire them to become writers

A Dundee author talked to children at St Clement’s Primary School to inspire them to become writers.

Steve Finan’s father inspired him to write, read and play football but Steve was rubbish at football so his future football career was discontinued.

Steve said: “I was rubbish at football. I wanted to play for Dundee United then Scotland but any time I went to kick the ball I fell over.”

Although he didn’t give up, Steve still wanted to be involved in football so he started to write about it.

Steve has been writing as a journalist for 40 years and for three years he has been an author.

In 1979 he started working at DC Thomson as a tube boy, then went on to become the production editor of the Sunday Post.

His first book was called Pass It On Tips and his best seller was Lifted Over The Turnstiles.

Steve went to the archives at DC Thomson to search for information on old football teams so he could write books on old teams.

If Steve could choose to write any book in the world, he said he would write the Harry Potter books because JK Rowling makes lots and lots of money.

Steve gave the children advice to stick in at school and make sure you’re good at your English.

He also spoke about apostrophes and told us to remember when to use them by thinking NIP – not in plurals.

Steve said: “I really like words, I like the English language. It has taken me to concerts, on holidays.”

Steve has been paid to go on trips abroad and write about them.

He also has a podcast with two younger people who always disagree with him. He tries to be funny but said it doesn’t always work.