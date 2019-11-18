Dundee author Craig’s work will feature in a collection of short stories

A Dundee writer’s work will feature in a national book, published to celebrate Book Week Scotland.

Craig Mudie’s short story, A Guid Blether, will be published in the Scottish Book Trust’s collection of short stories, Blether.

The book will be available free in libraries, community centres and various other venues from Monday, to mark the start of this year’s festival.

Craig, 42, of Corso Street, based his story in his home town of Dundee and used local dialect – and even mentions the Tele.

His story uses humour to address the serious topic of loneliness in older people.

Craig, a member of Nethergate Writers, said: “I write a lot about people in Dundee.

“I’m inspired by things that I observe people doing or snippets of conversations that I overhear on buses and start to wonder where it came from and expand on it.”

Craig submitted his story to the Scottish Book Trust and it was first published in an ebook online before being selected for the paper edition.

He said: “I’ve been writing for about eight years with the group. It’s always good to get feedback from family and friends, but it was great to get recognition from people I don’t know – I was fairly chuffed with that.”

Some of the writers featured in the book recorded their stories in a studio at the RNIB Visual Impairment and Learning Disability Services, in Glasgow, to form an audio book.

Craig said: “I got to read mine out and I tried to do voices for the characters.

“It sounds hideous to me, it’s always weird to hear your own voice recorded, but my wife says it’s fine so it must be OK.”

Craig began writing as a hobby when he started an evening class in creative writing, which branched off to form Nethergate Writers.

He said most of the members write short stories or poems and some have started writing novels.