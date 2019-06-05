Dundee author claims that Jack the Ripper ‘was Dr Jekyll’ in new novel

A Dundee author has released a new work of fiction that claims to unmask one of history’s most notorious serial killers – Jack the Ripper.

Euan Macpherson, who lectures at Dundee and Angus College, is the author of City of the Dreadful Night: The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Jack the Ripper.

In his new tome, Euan delves into the theory fictional character Dr Jekyll – who in Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic transforms into the terrifying Mr Hyde – could perhaps have been the Whitechapel murderer.

He explores the idea Jack the Ripper could have been Scottish, which has long been suggested by many theorists who have tried to name him.

One of the many infamous suspects touted as the Ripper is William Bury.

Bury, who moved to Dundee from London in 1889, was considered a suspect as he had lived close to the scene of the Whitechapel murders.

He was found guilty of murdering his wife in Dundee, in a similar fashion to the five women killed on London’s Victorian streets. Bury was hanged in 1889.

In his book Euan delves into the idea Jack the Ripper and respectable doctor, Dr Jekyll, are connected and looks at the similarities between the two.

The book follows Detective Harry Ramsay who journeys to London while he investigates a series of murders which have taken place in New York.

Euan said: “The story of Jack the Ripper is a Scottish story in many more ways than people realise.

“Why can’t we find him? Because we are looking for someone that doesn’t exist. The Jack the Ripper murders are recounted as they happened. I brought in Dr Jekyll and it fits together quite well.

“We think of Jack the Ripper as this well-to-do West Ender.

“I have tried to authentically re-create the Jack the Ripper murders while remaining true to Stevenson’s classic work. It’s just a Gothic horror and I have really enjoyed writing it,” said Euan.

“One of the reasons I wrote this was because it is a bit of a change for me.

“I spend a lot of time writing factual stuff.

“This was a change of direction for me, a chance to do something different.”

Euan’s book is available online for £5.99 as a kindle edition or £10.99 for the print edition.