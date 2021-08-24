Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 24th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Dundee FC

Dundee assist king Paul McMullan hopes sickness isn’t his lucky charm after Man of the Match display against Hibs

By George Cran
August 24, 2021, 8:00 am
Dundee's Paul McMullan.
Dundee's Paul McMullan.

Dundee winger Paul McMullan hopes his bout of early sickness against Hibs doesn’t turn into a lucky charm.

Sunday’s 2-2 draw was yet another impressive performance from the Dens Park assist king.

Since arriving last January from rivals Dundee United, McMullan has been a revelation on the Dens side of Sandeman Street.

In setting up the late equaliser for Paul McGowan, the winger notched his seventh assist of the fledgling season.

Adding that to the 13 he got last term, McMullan has set up 20 goals in just 27 appearances for the Dark Blues.

The big question was whether he could maintain his early form in the top flight.

A Man of the Match performance against the Hibees suggest he can.

Paul McMullan

And the illness in the opening stages made his display all the more impressive.

“After about 20 minutes I just couldn’t get a breath and it was the only way I could think of to sort it. So I made myself sick,” he revealed.

“It wasn’t exactly a great feeling at the time, thankfully it was just the once.

“It took me about five or 10 minutes after it to get through it and back feeling OK.

“I don’t think too many people noticed mind you.

“At half-time, I got some fluids in me and that certainly helped make me feel better.

“I didn’t feel bad or anything before the game, it was after I had a few sprints in a row that’s when it came over me.

“I won Man of the Match but I certainly hope that’s not a lucky charm or anything!”

Deserved

For McMullan, the Dark Blues were well worth their point after an end-to-end battle with the Hibees.

In doing so, they prevented the Easter Road side going top of the Premiership and kept up their own run of just three defeats in 21 games.

“I thought we played really well,” he added.

“To score late shows the character we have in the team.

“It was a great header from Gowser to get us a point.

“We put a lot of pressure on them and we deserved the equaliser.”

Glad McGowan didn’t hurt himself

Sunday’s clash was the first time fans have been allowed into all four sides of Dens Park since March 2020.

It was the first time supporters have been inside the South Enclosure since a 2-0 win over Ayr United 17 months ago.

And the number of people in the stand certainly increased in the 83rd minute.

McMullan said: “Having the fans back does make a big difference in these games.

“You could see when Gowser scored his goal he knew the script, as he has been here a lot longer than me, but he was into the stand with the fans.

Paul McGowan celebrates in the South Enclosure.

“I’m just glad he didn’t hurt himself trying to get in there!

“It’s brilliant to have as many supporters back as we did.

“Even the Hibs fans were really loud and you do miss hearing that banter back and forth between the fans.

“It’s a lot better than playing in front of no one.”

‘We want to make our mark’

Dundee may only have got a point for their efforts but McMullan insists the belief they picked up from the performance will be invaluable.

“We don’t have as many points as we would have liked so far this season,” he admitted.

“What we have got from the games is a bit of belief we can compete at this level.

“Once we get our first win we hope it kicks us on and it gets us going properly.

“From the two home games, we have taken a lot of positives.

“But we want to get a win and make our mark on the league.”

 

‘Trust Gowser’, the Dens crowd and Adam Legzdins: 4 talking points from Dundee’s entertaining draw with Hibs

 

 