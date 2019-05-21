Dundee ask clubs for permission to interview managers on their wish-list

Dundee have been asking other clubs for permission to interview their managers, the club have admitted.

The Dens Park hierarchy are currently seeking a managerial successor to Jim McIntyre.

A statement released this afternoon said: “We have been inundated with applications since the role became available and in the past week have narrowed down our list of potential targets for the first round of interviews which will take place this week.

“Some of the candidates are currently employed by other clubs and we requested permission to speak to them as part of the initial process.

“The overall process is ongoing and we are striving to have the best man in place in the very near future.”