Staff at a Dundee supermarket are raising funds for breast cancer research — and their efforts are particularly poignant as one of the store’s own workers is battling the disease.

Asda Milton, off Kingsway East, is promoting its special breast cancer Unity Bands to mark World Cancer Day, which is today.

The store stocks three types of pink Unity Bands and all money raised will go to Breast Cancer Care and Breast Cancer Now, which Asda also supports through its annual Tickled Pink campaign.

Support for the cause was sparked by the diagnosis of Carly Duff, 43, in November last year.

She has worked at the store for 13 years and and said she decided to reveal her diagnosis to tackle stigma and help raise awareness.

The mum-of-four said: “I’m happy to do anything to raise awareness. It’s important to share your experience, to encourage other women to check themselves out.

“It’s amazing that everyone is backing the charity but also supporting me.

“It just makes it that much more special — that personal touch of knowing someone affected by it but the store is fantastic at fundraising anyway.”

Speaking about the many questions and worries she has about her condition and treatment, she said: “The forums on the Breast Cancer Care website are very useful. There is great advice and tips.

“Some people may not have a support network at home, or sometimes you don’t want to speak to your family about something that is worrying you.”

Community champion at Asda Milton of Craigie, Yvanne McLaren, said: “As community champion for the Dundee area, I know that our local customers and colleagues will unite to support World Cancer Day. We encourage everyone to pop into store and pick up a Unity Band.”

James Hunter, general store manager, added: “This is a big event for us every year and we hope to continue to raise awareness of cancer.

“This year is even more important as we support Carly and we appreciate how much awareness she is helping to raise.”

The Unity Bands are available in all Asda stores for a suggested donation of £2.