Dundee Asda store getting into Christmas spirit by pledging to double charity donations

A supermarket is getting into the Christmas spirit by doubling the donations available through its green token scheme.

This Christmas, in celebration of the Asda Foundation 30th birthday, three charities in the local area will see their donation doubled as part of the supermarket’s campaign to “make Christmas extra special”.

The charity receiving the most green tokens will receive £1,000 instead of £500, with the other two runners-up receiving £500 each instead of £200.

The scheme has already helped a number of causes in the local area and this festive season Kirkton Food Larder, Downfield Scout Group and Boomerang Youth Cafe have all been shortlisted for the green token scheme.

This allows customers at Asda Kirkton to pick charities or community groups close to their own hearts to gain funding boosts by placing a green token in the relevant box on the store’s community board.

Kirkton Food Larder, based at the area’s community centre, is a relatively new venture aiming to ease the financial burden on the local community in its grocery needs.

The group wishes to expand to start a lunch club for all ages.

Downfield Scout Group meets in an old church and provides activities that encourage young people to learn new skills.

At the moment it is fundraising to build an adaptive shower and toilet facilities for those with additional needs.

Boomerang No1 Youth Cafe provides a safe, welcoming place in the community for our young children.

Unfortunately, the cafe was broken into and gaming equipment was stolen.

Any new funds will go towards replacing the stolen equipment which would entice young people in and off the streets.

To help gain support for their cause, each shortlisted charity was surprised with a magical green jar – which features in the retailer’s Christmas advert – and have been encouraged to share their news in their local area and encourage customers to vote.

This was along with a note advising them they are in the running to receive double the amount they originally anticipated.

Asda Kirkton community champion Samantha Will said: “We’re really excited to be spreading the magic this Christmas by supporting three local charity groups with double the donation they were expecting as part of our Green Token Giving Scheme.

“We couldn’t be happier that this Christmas the Asda Foundation is doubling its investment meaning we will be donating £2,000 across all three shortlisted groups with the winner set to receive £1,000. Don’t forget to come into the store and vote.”

Winners of the quarterly competition include Dundee Association for Mental Health who hit the jackpot and used the money to buy a new television.

North West Community Sports Club used the £200 it won for repairs to the pavilion and Downfield Primary spent £200 improving outdoor spaces.

Sidlaw View Primary School won the £500 cash last Christmas, spending the money on its outdoor space too.

Other winners from recent times include Glenlaw House, Harlow’s Helping Hand and Uppertunity, while volunteers at Staffie Smiles Rescue definitely had grins on their faces when they claimed £500.

Samantha added: “It is very easy to give lots of money to big charities.

“However, our customers know that all the money is going to the local community.”