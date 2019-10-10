Dundee Asda makes donation to Guide Dogs charity and staff name puppy

A Dundee supermarket has raised £3,000 for Guide Dogs Scotland – and thanks to the generous contribution staff will be able to name a puppy.

Colleagues and customers at Asda Dundee West rallied round to raise the total over two years from various fundraisers such as bucket collections and bake sales.

To celebrate hitting the target, guide dog puppy Ernie visited the store with his walker and Guide Dog volunteer Brian Cunningham, much to the delight of staff who will soon have the puppy they named visiting the store during its training too.

The drive to raise the money was headed up by the store’s community champion, Janie Cochrane.

She said: “The reason we had a target of £3,000 was that we could name one of the puppies if we donated that much.

“We raised the money through bucket collections, cream teas and I also sold T-shirts.

“We are constantly raising money at the store and I think we have been supporting Guide Dogs Scotland for about two years.

“I thought we had reached £3,000 but when I sent the money in they phoned and told me we were £131 short.

“Within two days the staff had got together to raise the extra so we could choose the name.

“We have three names picked which the staff voted for so Guide Dogs Scotland will choose between Harley if it is a boy and Molly if it is a girl.

“Our unisex name choice was River which would be lovely as it would represent the River Tay.

“The fundraising was really great as it brought attention and awareness to the cause.

“We can’t wait until our puppy visits the store.”

Brian, who has been volunteering with Guide Dogs Scotland for 11 years, said the donation was “tremendous”.

He said: “It costs about £5 a day for each guide dog in the UK and there are about 5,000 working at the moment.

“With this donation we have paid for 600 dogs today.

“A lifetime cost of a guide dog is about £55,000 so every donation really does help.

“The donation from Asda really is outstanding as every penny counts and we are so grateful for their support.

“I have been volunteering for 11 years and Ernie is the 11th puppy we have had.

“He is 17 months old and will be going up to Forfar next month to complete his training for another 20 weeks or so before he is carefully matched with someone in need from anywhere in the UK.

“It is hard to let them go but you know they are going to transform someone’s life eventually and you know how important a guide dog is to a blind person’s life.”