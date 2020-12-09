The High School of Dundee has been forced to abandon plans to transform a former post office building into an arts centre.

However, although failing to reach a £5 million fundraising target, the school insists it is in a good financial position despite the Covid-19 pandemic creating a “challenging financial environment”.

In 2013 the school bought the old head post office building on Meadowside and announced a £16m project to turn it into a performing and visual arts centre, thought at the time to be one of the most ambitious projects ever undertaken by a UK private school.

The plans would have seen the building transformed into an auditorium, with spaces for music, dance, drama and art, home economics facilities, and a new dining hall.

In 2015 a five-year fundraising drive was launched at the Palace of Westminster, however, the school has now announced a halt.

Iain Bett, chairman of the High School of Dundee, said: “We have fallen short of the target.

“Our priority is to ensure that our campus plans are flexible and can adapt to meet the changing needs and aspirations of our pupils now and in the future.

“As a result, we will not be going ahead with the original plans for the redevelopment of the post office building.

“Instead, as we look to the post-Covid world and beyond, we will be reconsidering the creative possibilities that all our spaces can offer.

“We are currently undertaking a survey of our entire campus.

© Kris Miller

“This will include the former post office building and we are due to complete this process early in 2021.”

A letter has since been sent home to parents reassuring them that money donated during the campaign will be ring-fenced specifically for the building’s redevelopment.

However, a number have requested their donation is now spent on bursaries instead.

Mr Bett added: “I would like to reassure our commitment to the arts is undiminished.

“We believe that creativity remains at the heart of a great education and the Covid pandemic has demonstrated the importance of the arts in supporting mental health and wellbeing.

“The quality and breadth of the artistic and creative talents of our pupils is evident each and every day and we are committed to inspiring our pupils to continue to achieve their very best.

“In addition, the school is in a secure financial position.

“Whilst Covid-19 has created a challenging financial environment, the decision not to proceed with our original plans is based upon our desire to ensure that our development strategy best meets the needs of our community.

“It is also vital that we do not over-commit the school financially.”