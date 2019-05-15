Dundee artists’ work to be showcased at degree show event

Dundee’s growing reputation as a leading city of culture will be underlined this week when the work of hundreds of art students goes on display.

The Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design (DJCAD) Degree Show is one of the city’s biggest cultural events of the year, with about 300 students showcasing their work across the University of Dundee campus from May 18-26.

This is the first degree show held since V&A Dundee opened its doors in September, taking place at the same time as the musuem’s new videogames exhibition, the Dundee Design Festival at the Keiller Centre and two new shows at The McManus.

Professor Andrew Atherton, principal and vice-chancellor of the university, said: “Our degree show taking place at the same time as a major V&A touring exhibition and all the other exciting events scheduled, is a major milestone in terms of what the city can offer its residents and visitors.”

Among the highlights this year is “Happenstance”, by Alana Hay. The 21-year-old sat in City Square last year offering passers-by free pencil sketch portraits.

The 20 featured subjects include Saudi Arabians, Serbians, children, an ex-homeless person and even myself.

Alana said: “Historically, the only people who had their own portraits were rich and important but I wanted to change this by creating portraits of the average citizen.

“The people were incredible and so interesting. Everyone was at different stages of their lives.”

Other works include an enormous structure at Riverside Nature Park by Nadine Audrey Franz to raise awareness of climate change.

“The installation can be looked through like a telescope to observe both the natural environment and the nearby recycling centre.

Nadine, 23, said: “I want this to be a reminder that when you come to visit this beautiful park, you are only one metre above thousands of tons of trash.”

Iliana Francia-Elliot’s “Just trying to get through the week” exhibit uses photography and video to explore her family life balancing work and parenting. The 33-year-old discovered she was pregnant with her second child halfway through her degree, but continued her studies.

For more information visit dundee.ac.uk/degreeshow.