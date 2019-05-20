Dundee artists draw attention to often-misunderstood health condition

Comic artists and writers from the University of Dundee have produced a new publication raising awareness of a much misunderstood disease – autoimmune condition coeliac disease.

Understanding Coeliac Disease was launched to mark Coeliac Disease Awareness Week.

The 24-page comic aims to make more people aware of what it is like to live with coeliac disease, the only treatment for which is a strict lifelong gluten-free diet.

Dr Golnar Nabizadeh, lecturer in comic studies at the university, said: “This collaborative project brought together the comics team, Professor Jenny Woof, Coeliac UK and a range of people living with coeliac disease, allowing us to share their stories.

“It has provided a fantastic opportunity to bring together lived experience and expertise to help raise awareness about coeliac disease.”