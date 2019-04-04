Dundee artist’s Brexit satire picked for international show

A Dundee artist who made a short animation satirising Brexit has had his piece selected for an international exhibition.

Gary M Gowans, programme director of Graphic Design at DJCAD, created a one minute and eight seconds video clip showing a clock hand unable to reach the hour.

The piece is intended to be a commentary on the current parliamentary debate surrounding Brexit.

It will be shown at the 24th Biennale of Satire and Humour in Art, at an exhibition called Dimensions of Publicness hosted by the Museum of Humour and Satire in Bulgaria.

Gary said the clip is based on a real clock. He said: “The inspiration for the piece came from a malfunctioning clock I found at the college and rescued. It now sits in my office.

“It has a second hand that continuously struggles to reach the hour. Day after day it heroically climbs from the half-hour mark for about eight seconds then flops back like a compass needle pointing south.

“It’s in a perpetual state of inertia. I thought it was an ideal visual metaphor for the current state of affairs in Westminster. I’m hoping people will see the humour and it will raise a wry smile.”

The exhibition runs from May 17 to September 30 in Gabrovo.

The artist previously made national headlines with a Star Wars-themed spoof animation involving the V&A Dundee building, which went viral.

The short clip sees the Millennium Falcon spaceship shoot from the roof of V&A Dundee.