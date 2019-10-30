Dundee artist sells Joker artwork for four-figure sum after rave reviews online

A Dundee artist has received rave reviews for his latest work – a brooding portrait of one of cinema’s most controversial bad guys.

Barrie Paterson from Stobswell took just a day-and-a-half to create his stunning painting of Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker.

The movie Joker is pulling in audiences all over the world with its dark origins story of Arthur Fleck, played by Phoenix, who transforms into the DC Comics villain.

Barrie, 33, was so inspired by the “masterpiece” that he took to canvas to create his own homage to the character.

The five-foot painting had generated interest from buyers from as far afield as the USA before a local buyer secured it for a four-figure sum.

Barrie admitted he was “surprised” by the level of interest in the artwork.

He has also painted the late Heath Ledger as the character from the Dark Knight, which has also been snapped up by the same buyer.